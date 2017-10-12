At 75 Amitabh Bachchan still a youth icon

As an ‘angry young man’ of Indian cinema in 1970’s, Amitabh Bachchan fired the imagination of youth, more so the unemployed one who identified with him.

But at the age of 75 as the affable anchor of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” on the small screen, he simply walks into every home and heart.

Women swoon over him and young men see him as an idol.

He is also an inspiration to many within the film industry.

Recently when Sanjay Dutt was asked who could be an ‘angry young man’ of today, he simply said, ‘no-one but Mr. Bachchan.

” In another show Shahrukh Khan named “Mr. Bachchan” as his favourite.

As the world celebrates Amitabh Bachchan’s 75th birthday today, one cannot but recall what ‘Veeru’ of `Sholey’ had to say about “Jay”.

Commenting on the legendary star’s omnipotent presence on the silver screen, small screen, hoardings, newspaper and government advertisements, the quintessential star Dharmendra said, ‘Amitabh is the engine that is pulling the film industry.

’’ The actor’s success lies in the fact that he has grown with time and re-invented himself.

He returned after the unfortunate accident on the sets of ‘Coolie’ when he was seriously injured and had the entire nation praying for his health.