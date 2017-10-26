Asin, Rahul Sharma welcome ‘angelic baby girl’

Actor Asin Thottumkal welcomed her first child with husband Rahul Sharma on Tuesday. And it’s a baby girl! Sharing the news on Instagram, Asin wrote, “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today.

The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our wellwishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support.”

Asin got married to Rahul Sharma the co-founder of Micromax on January 19, 2016 in the national capital. Asin was last seen in 2015’s comedy ‘All Is Well’, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.