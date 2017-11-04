Asian Boxing C’ship: Mary Kom enters semi-final

Hi Chi Minh City, Former five-time World Boxing Champion MC Mary Kom progressed to the semi-finals of the Asian Boxing Championship in the 48 kg category here on Saturday.

Awardee of prestigious Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award for Manipur boxer this will be her sixth medal in the Asian Championship.The boxer has to her credit four gold and a silver in her previous championship.

Earlier, Mary in the quarterfinals beat Chinese Taipei’s Meng-Chieh Pin.In the semi-finals the Indian boxer faces Japan’s Tsubasa Komura.In the opening round the two boxers tried to outsmart each other, but didnt succeed.

However, in the second round both the boxers displayed their punches, but Mary with her defensive tactics gave no chance for her opponent to be back in the game.