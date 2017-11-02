Asia Cup: Indian Women’s Hockey beat Kazakhstan 7-1; enter semi final

Kakamigahara ,

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team were impressive in their effort against Kazakhstan to register a 7-1 win in the Quarter Final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2017 here at the Kakamigahara Kawasaki Stadium on Thursday.

Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur was in sublime form as she pumped three goals (4′, 42′ and 56′) while Navneet Kaur scored twice (22′ and 27′) and Deep Grace converted two PCs (16′ and 41′) to ensure India remained unbeaten in the tournament and also advance to the Semi Final.

After an early setback when Vera Domashneva scored a field goal in the 2nd minute of the match to give Kazakhstan 1-0 lead, India made amends when a tactical manoeuvre in the circle won them a PC in the 4th minute.

In-form dragflicker Gurjit Kaur hardly broke a sweat to fiercely strike the ball past Kazakhstan goalkeeper Guzal Bakhavaddin to equalize.