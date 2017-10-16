Asia Cup : India beat Pakistan 3-1

Agencies, Dhaka

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team continued their good form in their Hero Asia Cup 2017 campaign with a third successive win beating arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in a high intensity Pool A match here at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Chinglensana Singh (17’), Ramandeep Singh (44’) and Harmanpreet Singh (45’) ensured the top spot in Pool A for India.

The match between the two arch rivals started evenly balanced as both sides looked threatening on the attack looking to clinch the opener. India saw plenty of possession inside Pakistan’s box in the early stages of the first quarter but could not convert it into a goal.

On the other hand, Pakistan defended well and looked to hurt India on the counter which saw them earn a penalty corner in the last minute of first quarter which they failed to convert as the teams ended the first quarter goal-less.

The second quarter started well for the Indians as they produced some slick passing to take the lead in the 17th minute. Akashdeep Singh showed some speed on the left flank to inject pace into the attack and then found Chinglensana Singh in the D-area, who finished the move with a sublime hit to give India the lead.

Pakistan had a glorious chance of equalising in the 23rd minute as they earned a penalty corner, but India’s Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made a great save to deny the neighbours. Two minutes later, the Indian goalkeeper made another great save from a fierce shot from open play as he was kept busy by Pakistan’s attack towards the latter stages of the second quarter.

However, India’s defence was up to the task at hand, and showed good cohesion to deny their opponents as they took the lead into half-time.