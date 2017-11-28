Ashwin quickest to take 300 wickets in Test history

Indian spin master Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday became the quickest bowler in Test history to take 300 wickets surpassing former fast bowler of Australia Dennis Lillee.

The previous record stood in name of Dennis Lillee who took 300 wickets from 56 Tests, but Ashwin broke the record achieving this milestone in his 54th match.

His 4 for 63 in the second innings in Nagpur not only helped India wrap up their biggest win in the format, and but also meant he took over from Dennis Lillee as the new record holder.

Ashwin also beat Muttiah Muralitharan, who had been the fastest spinner to 300 wickets, by as many as four Tests. The Indian off-spinner is only the eighth spinner in the world to achieve 300 Test wickets, following his countrymen Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Among all India bowlers, only four others have got to the landmark. A telling measure of Ashwin’s effectiveness is that, among spinners, he required the fewest balls to get to 300 wickets. He edged Shane Warne out by a small matter of 424 overs.

Ashwin’s strike-rate is much better than those of other spinners at the end of the Test in which they reached 300 wickets. Among bowlers from the subcontinent only former fast bowler Waqar Younis of Pakistan has fared batter.

Among all 31 players who have taken at least 300 wickets, only 10 had a better strike-rate at the end of the Test in which they raised the milestone. Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 and has taken just over six years to get to 300 wickets, helped by the increase in number of matches India have played in the last few years.

That places him second only to Warne, who took exactly six years to get there. Among India bowlers, Kapil Dev was the quickest. He took 8 years and 80 days.

Kohli rested for ODI series; Rohit to lead Nagpur: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday was given rest for the ODI series beginning from December 10 but will play the last and final Test in Delhi on December 2.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has been given the charge to lead the three match ODI series. “Current India captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the ODI series,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India are 1-0 up in the three match Test series after thrashing Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test here on day 4. They also play three ODI series and T20s. The third and final Test of the series will be played from December 2 in the national capital.

The home series which ends on December 24. After that India will leave for gruelling South Africa tour starting from January 5 next year playing 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3T20s.