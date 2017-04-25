Ashtrology

Shashikant Saxena, Astro-Numerologist

07415508223

1

Promotions will bring with it additional responsibilities at work. Those with prolonged ailments strictly need to care of health. You may worry unnecessary over performance on the academic front, despite doing well. Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Peach

2

To provide additional training to staff, you are likely to hold regular programmes on business front. Whatever you adopt on health front, you need to ensure you continue it. Guessing game may do more harm, than good on academic on academic front. Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Peach

3

Circumstances will require you to bring innovation to succeed at work. Exercise and working out may become your key to maintain good health. Leave things to chance on academic front will find yourself at the receiving end. Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Lavender

4

An unexpected chain of events at work leads you in a new direction. You will find a marked improvement in health and will feel energetic. Even minor ailments you will need immediate attention. Romantic relationship will take a turn for the better. Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

5

You need to learn lessons from past failures to succeed on professional front. You will able to achieve sound physical health by taking expert guidance. There is a desperate need for you to let go of past and enjoy what life has to offer to you in love. Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Peach

6

Competitive atmosphere at work will test your creativity. You will work towards making family life stable. Those with minor ailments need to keep emotional disturbances under control. You may fall prey to your own actions on personal front. Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Coffee

7

You need to avoid being supportive to contradictory opinions on professional front. High time to change the habit of swelling upon difficulties and magnifying them. Restlessness and eagerness needs to be strongly guarded on romantic front. Lucky Number: 8Lucky Colour: Violet

8

Some promising professional opportunities could force to rethink changing job. Health mantra: unnecessary tensions and worries will leave you mentally disturbed. Care needs to be exercised on the academic front to get the desired results. Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Purple

9

At work, you need to trust your natural instincts while taking major decisions. Chances of meeting with dream person are high on the cards. Your attempts at improving health will show positive results. You may be in no mood to celebrate on social front. Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Golden Brown