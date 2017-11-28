Ashok Leyland and Hino Motors to renew partnership for Euro VI engines

Mumbai: Commercial vehicles. Major, Ashok Leyland and Hino Motors (Japan) (Hino) have entered into a mutual cooperation agreement (MCA) where Ashok Leyland will utilize Hino’s enginetechnology for Ashok Leyland’s Euro-VI development and will support in development of Hino’s engine parts purchasing in India for global operation.

Hino and Ashok Leyland have had a cooperative agreement for engine production in India since 1986. By this mutual cooperation agreement, both companies will leverage each other’s strengths in diesel engines to enhance their competitiveness.

The company will enhance its competitiveness by jointly developing engines for BS-VI compliance in India through the engine technology of Hino Motors. Hino Motors will promote engine parts development in India by utilizing Ashok Leyland in India to strengthen Hino’s competitiveness.