Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:57 am - Wednesday November 29, 2017

Ashok Leyland and Hino Motors to renew partnership for Euro VI engines

November 28, 2017 4:16 pm

Mumbai: Commercial vehicles. Major, Ashok Leyland and Hino Motors (Japan) (Hino) have entered into a mutual cooperation agreement (MCA) where Ashok Leyland will utilize Hino’s enginetechnology for Ashok Leyland’s Euro-VI development and will support in development of Hino’s engine parts purchasing in India for global operation.

Hino and Ashok Leyland have had a cooperative agreement for engine production in India since 1986. By this mutual cooperation agreement, both companies will leverage each other’s strengths in diesel engines to enhance their competitiveness.

The company will enhance its competitiveness by jointly developing engines for BS-VI compliance in India through the engine technology of Hino Motors. Hino Motors will promote engine parts development in India by utilizing Ashok Leyland in India to strengthen Hino’s competitiveness.

Posted in: Business

You might like:

7 killed, 13 injured in Mah road accident 7 killed, 13 injured in Mah road accident
Mexico finance minister to resign as presidency race looms-sources Mexico finance minister to resign as presidency race looms-sources
Queensland result leaves Australian PM closer to edge Queensland result leaves Australian PM closer to edge
Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed Muslim military alliance – crown prince Egypt attack to spur on Saudi-backed Muslim military alliance – crown prince