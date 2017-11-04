Army pays tribute to 2 soldiers martyred in Pulwama encounter

Agencies, Srinagar

The Army on Friday paid a rich tribute to two soldiers who were martyred in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district on Thursday. Official sources told UNI that Signalman Kushwah Pradeip Singh and Sepoy Suraj Singh Topal, who attained martyrdom on Thursday in an encounter at Samboora in Pulwama, were paid a befitting tribute by the Army on Friday.

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) ultra was also killed in the encounter while two militants, who were trapped, managed to escape under the cover of darkness. They said homage was paid to the martyred heroes in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

“General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps Lt Gen JS Sandhu, laid wreaths on behalf of the Corps Commander and all ranks of the Corps,” they said, adding that tributes were also paid by officials from civil administration and other security agencies.

They said 25-year-old Sep Topal had joined Army in 2012 and hailed from village Falota in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. He is survived by parents and two sisters. Twenty two-year-old Sigmn Singh had donned the uniform in 2013 and hails from village Savitrinagar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, they said, adding he is survived by parents and a brother.

They said their mortal remains were flown for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.