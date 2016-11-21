Are John and Sonakshi made for each other ?

Sonakshi Sinha says her father Shatrughan Sinha has lauded her performance in Force 2 and found her and actor John Abraham as made for each other Vipul Shah knows for a fact that his film which opens this Friday will incur losses but he is ready bear the same in larger national interest.

When John was asked about the best reaction he received so far, the actor replied that he got it from Sonakshi’s father. Sonakshi added that her father watched the Delhi screening of Force 2, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin. “He took his friends and the police commissioner with him. They all loved it (Force 2). Until now, my dad never called any of my co-stars and talked to them… But this time he did and even said that our (John and Sonakshi) jodi (pair) is made for each other. He was very happy and proud of the film. That’s enough for me,” she said.