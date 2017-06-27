Archdiocese of Bhopal extends greetings to Muslim leaders

Bhopal : Archdiocese of Bhopal extended Id-ul -Fitr greetings to religious leaders of Muslim Community. Archbishop Leo Cornelio along with Christian representatives visited important leaders and extended the greetings of brotherhood.

He said in greetings that ‘let us unite Ourselves in the Power of the Spirit with our Muslim brothers and pray that their obedience and self denial be a source of divine fulfilment for themselves and for the whole world. For the Muslims, the feast days are days of concentrated religious feelings focussed on Allah and on the fellow Muslims. Ramadan is the name of month in the Muslim Calendar during which the obligatory fast is kept by all Muslims who are able to fast. ‘Id-ul-Fitr’ is the feast of breaking the fast at the end of the month.

The fast rise with the sunrise till sunset, When 30 days of fast are over, between one new moon and the next, the fast is broken. The first day on which food is taken is called ‘Id-ul-Fitr’, the feast of the breaking of the fast.

Fr. Maria Stephen, the PRO said in his address, from the beginning of history sacrifices and penances were symbols of man’s loving self offerings and obedience to God. While our Muslim brothers celebrate the feast of their month- long fast and its successful completion we believe that every fast, every act of self denial and obedience to God is assumed by and contained in the life and supreme self sacrifice of the lord.