AR Rahman Opts Out of Sye Raa

Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman has opted out of Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, it is neither due to some creative differences nor due to remuneration, but Rahman’s hectic schedule is the reason why he couldn’t work for the film.

Humble Rahman stated that Chiranjeevi is a great actor and the film has an impeccable story, but he could not work for it as he is so occupied with several films and his own movie 99 Songs, a film co-written and produced by Rahman himself while it is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy.

So, this explains how busy Rahman is. “I’m human. I need to be practical on how much work I can take up,” Rahman was quoted as saying. Rahman is in Hyderabad for his music concert that celebrates 25 years of his music journey.

Given that Rahman has started his music career in Hyderabad itself (in Koti’s team), the concert being held in Hyderabad is certainly a nostalgic one.

Meanwhile, many opine that how did team Sye Raa went onto announce Rahman’s name without his confirmation. If there is any change, it would had been good if they themselves announce it in the first place instead of Rahman to clarify.