Anuja Patil selected as captain of Indian women cricket team

Kolhapur,

Anuja Arun Patil has been selected as a captain of Indian women cricket team (A) for T-20 series against Bangladesh.

Indian women team (A) would play three one-day and three T-20 matches against Bangladesh women cricket team (A) during November 26 to December 16 while T-20 matches would be held in Belgaum in Karnataka.

For the first time, BCCI is holding a cricket series of women cricket team under development venture of woman cricket.

Anuja earlier represented Indian team in 2012 and 2016 women world cup, organised in Lanka and in the country, respectively.She played in Asia women cup in 2012, 2016 in China and Thailand, respectively.