Another Jail Break

After Bhopal another High Security Jail of Nabha in Punjab was stormed from outside and they fled away with 6 Khalistani militants. In Bhopal the jail break and escape was from inside while at Nabha it was stormed from outside. Both Bhopal and Nabha Jail are “high security” jails because terrorist and militants are kept there. In both the cases the complexity in the escape and jail break of the jail officers and staff appears to be there.

At Nabha jail armed guard with SLR (Self Loading Rifle) was at the watch tower located at the highest point of jail building to keep watch on entire jail. He saw the militants in action and was in right position to hit them from above. His inaction is very suspicious. He was duty bound to open fire. The fleeing militants at about 8-9 AM were easy target within his firing range. The militants fired 100 rounds not on any jail staff but it was signal sound to the militants in jail to come out and they were ready for this escape.

That means they knew it well hours before that other militants were on way to free them from jail in a raid. It must have been some jail officer or staff who must have conveyed them a day earlier. By posing as policemen with a dummy handcuffed prisoner they duped or rather say be fooled the jail staff to make an entry into the jail or it must have been preplanned. The militancy in Punjab was over with the “Operation Blue Star” and killing of Bhinderwale in that action. But some activists of “Khalistani movement” remained out and six of them were kept in Nabha jail, who escaped from the jail with the help from outside.

During the militancy in Punjab the Pakistan aided the abatted them with funds and arms and shelter in Pakistan. The chief of Khalistan Liberation Force who escaped in Nabha jail break was trained by Pakistan ISI. He was deported from Thailand to India and was kept at Nabha jail.

Now he is held again in Delhi before he could escape from India. The two jail break are slur on the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. The jail officers and staff are highly corrupt and providing all whatever the prisoners require and there is nothing like high security jails.