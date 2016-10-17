Another hottie under Salman’s tutelage

Debutante Sayyeshaa Saigal says she seeks career advice from superstar Salman Khan. Sayyeshaa, who is making her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn in “Shivaay”, reveals she met Salman at her grandfather Dilip Kumars birthday party few years back. “I met him (Salman) few years ago at my grandfathers birthday and he in fact said that time I will get into films.

I think he has an eye for talent. Over the years our equation is like I can pick up the call and talk to him if I should do this film or not. I can take advice from him. I think I am lucky to be able to do that, “Sayyeshaa told agency. The 19-year-old actress has expressed her desire to work with the “Sultan” star. “He is a fantastic human being.

He is my favouite and I want to work with him. I know Sooraj Pancholi and Tiger Shroff and they are friends of mine. But most of my friends are from school and college. I know people socially in Bollywood but my closet friends are from outside the film industry.” Sayyeshaa said she is looking forward to the release of “Shivaay”, directed by Devgn and is set to release on October 28.