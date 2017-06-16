Another Blow to Wounded Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, who was the busiest top actress in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries two years ago, now stands with no film (except the shelved Sabhash Naidu) in her repertoire. Her last hope, the recently release Hindi film ‘Behen Hogi Teri’, has also bombed at box office. Shruti has pinned very high hopes on ‘Behen Hogi Teri’, she even promoted the film enthusiastically.

Released last Friday, the romantic comedy however failed to succeed at box office, thus shattering the last remained hope of Shruti. Before this film, Shruti had two releases this year – Suriya’s S3 and Pawan Kalyan’s Katamarayudu, both films were flops. Last year, she had two releases – Hindi film ‘Rocky Handsome’ and Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Premam’.

While the first one became a disaster, the second one didn’t help her career despite it was a hit. To summarize Shruti’s career in last two years, she has nothing to boast of except ‘Srimanthudu’. On the other hand, the likes of Rakul Preet Singh, Raashi Khanna and a few other promising young actresses have evolved a the in-demand actresses in this period.

Shruti has recently walked out of ‘Sanagamithra’ and has only her father’s indefinitely-shelved ‘Sabash Naidu’ in pipeline. Her fans wonder how she has forced herself into this film-less position.