Announcement to Enhance Shraddha Nidhi to Rs. 25 lakh for Martyr Police Personnel

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed and honoured police personnel involved in an encounter with the dangerous terrorists of SIMI who fled from the Bhopal Central Jail at Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day programme today.

Chouhan made an announcement to enhance Shraddha nidhi to Rs. 25 lakh for police personnel who lay their lives for protecting people. Chouhan said that the increased Shraddha Nidhi will be paid to the family of the Martyr Late Ramashankar Yadav. He further mentioned that daughter of the Martyr Yadav is daughter of the entire state. Her Marriage will be solemnized by all.

Chouhan said that Samman Nidhi of Rs. 2 lakh to each jawan will be given who participated in the encounter with the terrorists. Similarly, a Samman Nidhi of Rs. One lakh will be given to each jawan participated in the search operation. Chief Minister Chouhan also made announcement of Rs. 40 lakh for citizens for cooperation with police. The amount will be distributed equally among the citizens. He asked the public gathered on the occasion that whether police has done wrong or right by killing the terrorists, the answer was right from the public.

The citizens who were honoured by CM Chouhan for their alertness and cooperation with police and include Mohan Meena, Gyan Singh Meena, Vinod Meena, Rajesh Dev and others. Chief Minister Chouhan also honoured police officers who played an important role to eliminate terrorists. These Police Officers include I.G. Police Sanjeev Sharma, I.G. ATS Sanjeev Shami, I.G. Yogesh Chowdhary, D.I.G. Ramansingh Sikarwar.