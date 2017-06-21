Anna Hazare, nonagenarian Yoga exponents participate in Yoga Day

Agencies, Bengaluru

Veteran Gandhian and social worker Anna Hazare, 98 year-old Yoga exponent Mrs Tavofortune Linch from New York, 96 year-old Ms Amma Nanammal from Tamil Nadu were among thousands of people who participated in the Third International Yoga Day celebrated at Sree Kanteerava Stadium here today.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar, Legislative Assembly Speaker K B Koliwad and Legislative Council Chairman D H Shankaramurthy, Ministers Roshan Baig, Dr G Parameshwar, K J George, K R Ramesh Kumar, T B Jayachandra, Ramalinga Reddy, D K Shivakumar, Basavarajraya Reddy, H Anjeneya, Tanvir Sait, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Krishna Byregowda, M Krishnappa, Pramod Madhwaraj, Mayor G Padmavathi were among others who participated.

Participants performed various Yoga asanas under the guidance of Vachananda Swamiji for more than four hours.

At ASC Centre and College more than 2000 Army Officers and Jawans performed Yoga to mark the celeb ration of the International Yoga Day.

The Day was celebrated at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan with hundreds of people performing Yoga under the guidance of Yoga guru Kamara Reddy.