Ankushita becomes first Assamese woman to win international gold

Agencies, Guwahati

Young pugilist Ankushita Bora became the first Assamese woman to win the top honours at any sporting event at the international level when she notched the gold medal at the AIBA Women’s Youth Boxing Championships here last evening.

Securing the gold by beating her Russian rival in the Light Welter weight category, Ankusita was also adjudged the ‘best boxer’ of the tournament, which concluded yesterday.

From being a little-known name to becoming the cynosure of every Assamese’s eye within a week, it has been a tough journey for Ankusita, hailing from a lower-middle-class teacher’s family in a non-descript village, tucked near Dhekiajuli, in northern Assam’s Sonitpur district.

Pegged by her passion for the sport and her family’s relentless support, the young tribal girl pulled a packed stadium of nearly 2,500 spectators for her finals last evening, with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former CM Tarun Gogoi and Bollywood actor John Abraham also present to cheer her.

She featured in the last bout of the tournament and her victory ensured a euphoric climax to the first international boxing championship in India after a gap of many years.

Emotion overpowered the young girl, who could barely speak through her tears, thanking her coaches and family and friends for their support. While she is not expected to return home before November 30, a festive atmosphere has gripped Ankusita’s parental home with music rending the air and feast being cooked for the well-wishers, who made a beeline to the house since last night itself.

Cash prizes have also been showered on the young boxer, with nearly Rs 10 lakh cash awards also been announced for her. Thanking the state for the tremendous support, Ankushita has vowed to continue the golden run at the world stage and strive for greater glory.