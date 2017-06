Agencies, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh has topped the list in urban reforms by scoring 96.

06 per cent marks followed by Odisha with 95. 38 per cent and Jharkhand with 91. 98 per cent.

The Ministry of Urban Development today launched the ‘City Liveability Index’ for measuring quality of life in 116 major cities including smart cities, capitals and cities with a population of above one million each.