An SI, two jawans injured in IED blast in south Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

A Sub Inspector (SI) and two jawans of Jammu and Kashmir police were injured in a blast in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said here today.

They said militants detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Dadsara, Tral, under police station Awantipora in Pulwama last night when a police vehicle was passing the area. The SI, Nazir Ahmad and two other constables were injured in the blast. The injured were admitted to hospital where two constables were discharged. A massive hunt has been launched to nab the militants responsible for causing the blast.