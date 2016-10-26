Amit Shah to address rally in Mulayam native place Etawah tomorrow

Agencies, Etawah

In a direct challenge to Samajwadi Party supremo, BJP national president Amit Shah will hold a maharally at Mulayam Singh Yadav’s hometown here tomorrow where BSP rebel Brijesh Pathak’s organisational capabilities would be put to test.

However, Mr Shah would be camping in UP for the entire day tomorrow with meeting the senior leaders and planning for the upcoming four Parivartan Yatras with them in Lucknow in the evening. BSP rebel Brijesh Pathak who had joined BJP last month has been given the responsibility to make the Etawah rally a success.

“The Etawah rally of Amit Shah would be historical one as from there BJP’s ‘SP free UP’ campaign will gather speed. BJP’s campaign against goondaraj of Samajwadi Party will get a new dimension now,” said UP BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also camping to oversee the preparation.

The rally in Etawah will be held at Numaish Pandal Maidan and a crowd of over two lakhs are expected to attend it. Mr Shah will reach Saifai airport at 1100 hours tomorrow and then will reach Etawah city to address the rally at around 1130 hours.

Later, he will reach Lucknow at 1515 hours and will hold meeting with the party leaders at the state headquaters from 1600 hours to 2000 hours and then will return back to New Delhi at 2100 hours. BJP would be launching four Parivartan yatras in the state from November 5.