Amit Shah holds series of discussions aimed at strengthening BJP in Kerala

Agencies, Thiruvananthapuram

Aimed at strengthening the saffron party’s base in the southern state, BJP president Amit Shah today held a series of meetings with office bearers of the party and the RSS in Kerala. Mr Shah directed the party state leadership to take effective steps to win seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, party sources said here.

He underlined the need for strengthening booth level mechanism to ensure success. Mr Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Kerala as part of the party’s strategy to woo dalit and minority communities in the state, drove straight from the Airport to garland the statue of Social Reformer and Dalit leader Ayyankali.

Yesterday, he met Church heads at Kochi. The close-door meeting was attended among others by State Party President Kummanam Rajasekharan, General Secretaries MT Ramesh and AN Radhakrishnan, former State President V Muralidharan, National Executive member Sobha Surendran, National Secretary H Raja, Yuva Morcha National Vice President Murukanandam, Regional Organising Secretary BL Santosh, State Organising Secretaries M Ganeshan and Subhash, Nalin Kattil MP.