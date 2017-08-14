Amit Shah gives call for exposing each and every failure of Cong

Agencies, Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah today gave a call to party legislators and leaders to expose each and every failure of the ruling Congress in Karnataka. “Each and every failure of the ruling Congress should be exposed so that an awareness is created among the public about the performance of the present government,” he added.

Addressing the party Legislators and leaders at Keshava Krupa, the RSS headquarters in the City, Mr Shah took strong exception to party legislators and leaders leaving half way the recent IT raid against Minister D K Shivakumar. “The corruption charge should have been continued vigorously as IT raid was on disproportionate assets issue which is nothing but accumulation of more property against known source of income.”

Mr Shah also took strong exception to murder and killing of RSS and BJP workers in the State recently and took to task the lukewarm agitation against the killing by the party leaders and workers. “If you keep silence and fail to expose the ruling party’s failures in handling law and order and corruption, we cannot achieve our ‘Vision of 150’ in the next Assembly election,” he added.

Mr Shah called for serious charges against the ruling Congress party. When he got reply of about 8 charges, he shot back saying “sitting in Delhi I have listed 15 charges, but you being in the State have only eight, this shows how serious in your duties and how can a party expect to win in the election if this is the sort of attitude you have.”

Repeating his ‘Unity’ mantra, Mr Shah said ” you should shelve the difference of opinion against the leaders and work for the party’s success, otherwise party will not able to achieve its Vision and your future will also be in dark.” Mr Shah had discussion with RSS leaders for more than two hours at Keshava Krupa.