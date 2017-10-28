Amanpreet bags bronze; Jitu Rai finishes 7th

Agencies, New Delhi

Indian shooter Amanpreet Singh bagged a bronze medal in the finals of the men’s 50m pistol event on Friday in the ongoing ISSF World Cup Final on day 4 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, while Jitu Rai finished at seventh. Earlier, this year here in the same event of the ISSF World Cup in March Amanpreet had won silver, but this time had to settle with bronze with 202.2. However, Rai who was the gold medallist then this time shot a mere 123.2 finishing at seventh.

Damir Mikec of Serbia clinched gold with 229.3, while Ukrainian Oleh Omelchuk bagged silver after scoring 228.0. Amanpreet surpassed Turkey’s Yusuf Dikec and Dimitrije Grgic of Serbia to the bronze medal, while also putting behind Iran’s Vahid Golkhandan.

This was India’s first individual medal in the ongoing edition of the prestigious tournament. Overall, this was India’s second medal in the tournament following Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu’s gold in 10m mixed air pistol on the opening day.