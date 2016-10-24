Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:40 pm - Monday October 24, 2016

Amal Clooney sparks pregnancy rumours

October 24, 2016 11:31 am

amal

Actor George Clooneys wife Amal sparked pregnancy rumours after she was seen looking fuller figured. According to reports, the top British lawyer was due to start IVF treatment this month. As she stepped out with her husband, Amal’s cleavage sparked pregnancy rumours while the pair explored the set of his latest movie, reports agencies.

The couple, who do not have any children yet, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. They kissed as they got out of a car and were all smiles. Last month, it emerged Amal was reportedly due to have IVF after the pair unsuccessfully tried for a baby in the summer.

Posted in: Entertainment

You might like:

SC issues notices to Centre, Bihar Govt for shifting of Mohammad Shahabuddin from Siwan to Tihar SC issues notices to Centre, Bihar Govt for shifting of Mohammad Shahabuddin from Siwan to Tihar
PM Modi arrives in Khajuraho, leaves for Mahoba PM Modi arrives in Khajuraho, leaves for Mahoba
MP gets investment proposals over Rs 5,62,000 crore MP gets investment proposals over Rs 5,62,000 crore
Madhya Pradesh is now main state of country Madhya Pradesh is now main state of country