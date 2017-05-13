All villages in state to be connected with ‘all-weather’ roads

Bhopal : All villages of the state will be connected by all-weather roads. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued instructions to prepare work-plan in this regard at a meeting held here today. Chief Minister Chouhan said that the work of connecting every village of the state with all-weather roads will begin from November 1.

In the work-plan, villages with over 500 population, villages with 250-500 population and villages with 100-250 population will be included. It was told at the meeting that total 2,617 villages out of 53,000 villages of state are not connected with all-weather roads.

These included 522 villages with over 500 population and the rest are those that come under less than 500 population. These works will be undertaken in the schemes of rural development.

Chief Secretary B.P Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Finance A.P. Shrivastava, Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development R. S. Julaniya, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashok Vernawal and officials of other related departments were present.