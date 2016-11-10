All roads in capital lead to banks as people rush to change, deposit old notes post-demonetisation

Agencies, New Delhi

On the first day of the opening of banks post-demonetisation, people were seen standing in long queues since early this morning here to deposit their old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination. While the young were seen resolved to get their work done today itself, several elderly people were giving up the endeavour and returning home disappointed to try some other day.

A number of people were seen glued to newspapers while walking to read instructions issued by various banks associations regarding deposit, withdrawal of money for public convenience. However, by and large, people despite facing difficulties, agreed with the objectives of demonetisation—the curb on black money.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a bold step. Everyone should help the government in curbing corruption as it will help in building the nation,” one of the hawkers in North Delhi’s Vijay Nagar area said. He said ‘ if the black money is curbed then our children will have a better future.’ A student and an elderly lady standing in the queue also agreed that the new step was a cause of worry only for the dishonest.

But there were others in the queues at various other banks, who while endorsing the objectives of the step, wondered as to how introduction of new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes will not lead to black money again.

‘’I think the government should explain this for the benfit of the common man,’’ said a government pensioner who had come to exchange his old notes in his state bank account in Jamia Nagar area of south Delhi Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jatitley said there was no need to rush to banks today itself as there was ample time for people to deposit or exchange old notes.