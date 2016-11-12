All Punjab Congress MPs resigned

Agencies, Chandigarh

Coming out forcefully against the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of the Badal-led Akalis, Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh today said all MPs from his party had already given their resignations but had been asked to fight out the SYL issue in Parliament itself.

“You should get your facts right,” Capt Singh told the Badals, adding that in their hurry to react, they had forgotten even to check out their facts before making unverified allegations against the Congress.

Clearly left panic-stricken by the Supreme Court judgement on SYL issue and on the back foot because of their own laxity in the matter, the Badals were blindly shooting in the dark with all kinds of groundless charges, said the Punjab Congress president.

Responding to media queries, Capt Singh said he had received the resignations from all the MPs on Thursday itself but, in the interest of the SYL matter, had decided not to forward them to the authorities concerned in Parliament.

He made it clear that he himself had advised the MPs to stay firmly put in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, as the case may be, in order to fight for the rights of the people of Punjab in the House. Congress MP Ambika Soni also confirmed that she and her colleagues had given their resignation letters to Capt Singh and were simply following his advice in the matter.

“We have all been told to fight for the cause of Punjab in Parliament,” she added. Countering Badals’ charges, Capt Singh once again lambasted the State Government for selling off the interests of the people in Punjab to promote their own vested interests.