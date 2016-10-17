All necessary steps to be taken for Valmiki Samaj

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Maharshi Valmiki Sita Ashrams will be constructed for the needy women of Valmiki Community. Name of one ward will be given after Maharshi Valmiki. Chouhan was addressing Social Harmony Convention held on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki at Jabalpur today.

Moreover, Chouhan said that the state government will take all necessary steps for betterment of Valmiki Samaj. People of the society will be benefited under different schemes. He said the government will not alone provide piece of land to eligible people of the community, but it would initiate for construction of house.

It would be ensured that benefits under government schemes and free education from class I to XII reach to students. He said that children of Valmiki Samaj will be provided laptop for scoring 75 percent marks in XII class. Students will be benefited under Mukhyamantri Chhatra Grih Yojana. The government will provide fee for admission in medical, engineering, IITs and IIMs. CM Chouhan said that benefit of several welfare schemes will be provided to the people of the community. Chouhan said that there was no other scholar like Mahrishi Valmiki. He penned a great literature Ramayan and granted shelter to Seetamata in his Ashram.

Mahrishi Valmiki taught war tactics to both children of Lord Ram. Chouhan said that the history has been a witness that Valmiki Samaj never fail of its word and remain stick to its promise till the last drop of blood. Chouhan administered pledge for getting ahead in the society, the state and the country. Chief Minister Chouhan performed pujan of 11 girls and offered flowers at statue of Valmikiji. The Chief Minister feted the community people for remarkable contribution and distributed benefits under different schemes.