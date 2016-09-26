All eyes on Sushma’s response at UN today to Sharif’s Kashmir allegations

Agencies, New Delhi

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will this evening give a befitting and detailed response to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s allegations against India over Kashmir when she speaks on her turn in the United Nations General Assembly session at New York. Ms Sawraj’s response would come a day after Prime Minister’s reassertion of India’s resolve not to let the culprits of Uri Attack, in which 18 soldiers were martyred, unpunished.

Earlier, on September 21, Mr Sharif addressing the UNGA had accused India of ‘ repression” of the Kashmiri people’s movement for their “right of self-determination”, and demanded an “independent probe” into the alleged human rights violation in the border state.

He had also once again tried to glorify Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, recently killed in an encounter, saying that he was the symbol of the “Kashmir intifada (uprising)” led by new generation of Kashmiris against what he called ‘’illegal occupation’’ of their territory by India.

Mr Sharif had at the same time expressed Pakistan’s readiness for talks but said New Delhi was putting conditions which was not acceptable to his country. In an immediate response to Mr Sharif’s Kashmir statement at UN, India had said the country did not want to put an end to terrorism, the only condition New Delhi was demanding for dialogue. ‘’PM Sharif at #UNGA India poses unacceptable conditions to dialogue. India’s only condition is an end to terrorism.

This not acceptable?,’’ External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swaarup had tweeted just after Mr Sharif ended his address at the UNGA. Next day, Indian representative Eenam Gambhir, in a hard hitting response, said terrorist entities and their leaders, including many designated by the UN, continued to roam Pakistan’s streets freely and operate with State support. With the approval of authorities, many terrorist organisations raise funds openly in flagrant violation of Pakistan’s international obligations.

Calling Pakistan as a country with a democracy deficit, Ms Gambhir said in fact it practices terrorism on its own people. It extends support to extremist groups, it suppresses minorities and women and denies basic human rights through draconian laws. Meanwhile, according to External Affairs Ministry officials, Ms Swaraj’s speech at the UNGA was expected to take place between 19:20 and 20:20 IST today.