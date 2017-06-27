All basic facilities should be available in rural areas

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that cent per cent redressal of problems received by him through applications from villagers during the road show from Dhodhar in Sheopur district to Sheopur district headquarters should be ensured.

All basic facilities should be made available in rural areas. CM Chouhan was addressing a meeting of officials at Sheopur district headquarters. Minister of State for Women and Child Development and district in charge Smt. Lalita Yadav, MP Anup Mishra, MLA Durgalal Vijay, Divisional Commissioner, Collector, District Panchayat CEO and other officials were present during the meeting.

Chouhan said that he received total 909 applications including community and personal applications. He said that the report after cent per cent redressal of the problems should be presented to the CM Secretariat. He said that the pure drinking water problem still persists. Basic shortcomings like installing handpumps, tank construction etc. have been found and their immediate redressal has been ensured.

He said that power should be available in both urban and rural areas apart from arrangement of lines and transformers. He gave instructions to the Divisional Commissioner to get physical verification of Rajiv Gandhi Electrification Scheme. He also said that all surveys of Deendayal Upadhyay Rural Electrification Scheme should be conducted within a month.

The Chief Minister said that the benefits of government schemes should reach to the ground level. He said that marking of land for Expressway should be done. The Expressway will pave the way for development and movement of people of the region will be facilitated. The ongoing survey work of Mujri dam should be completed soon.

Consumers should get food grain regularly from ration shops. He said that the benefits of schemes of toilet construction, linking name in BPL, Disabled and Housing Schemes to beneficiaries should continue. He said that if encroachmant of influential people are found upon land belonging to persons from the SC/ST category, encrochment should be removed promptly and action should be taken against them.

The CM said that all possible efforts should be made to remove corruption at the lowest level. Still if a complaint is received it will be meant that the officers on top are also involved. He said that action should be continued so that benefits of all rural development schemes reach the common man.

The Chief Minister said that Self-Help Groups constituted in NRLM should be strengthened further. Instructions have been given by the CM to sanctioned the proposal of Rs 25 lakhs sent by the Collector and send the fund. He said that efforts should be made to encourage women. Continuous initiatives should be taken to give benefits of the schemes to them.

He said that efforts must be ensured to improve health facilities. He told the officials to continue giving benefits to every person with positive thinking. After the meeting he spoke to the public representatives and villagers about the progress of development works in district.