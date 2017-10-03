All 3 JeM fidayeen, BSF jawan killed, near Srinagar airport

Agencies, Srinagar

All the three militants and a Border Security Force jawan were killed and two security personnel were injured in a six-hour-long fierce encounter during a fidayeen attack on Border Security Force camp near Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday, where air traffic was resumed after all morning flights were suspended.

The operation is almost over as there was no firing for the past about 20 minutes. However, searches are being conducted to make it sure that there is no militant or any unexploded shell in the area. Air traffic has now been resumed, an official of the airport told UNI at 0945 hrs.

A police jawan, posted at the residence of a retired senior police officer at Friends Enclave, Humhama, was injured after he was hit by a stray bullet.

Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack while authorities have closed all educational institutions in the area for security reasons. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called a meeting at New Delhi at 1130 hrs to review the security situation in Kashmir, reports reaching here said.

They said a group of three heavily armed militants hurled hand grenades and resorted to indiscriminate fire near the main gate of the camp of 182 battalion BSF at high security Humhama between 0400 hrs to 0415 hrs in the morning.