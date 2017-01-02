Akhilesh replaces Mulayam as party president

Agencies, Lucknow

Termed as a novice in politics Akhilesh Yadav today was donned as the new president of Samajwadi Party replacing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav, became youngest CM on March 15, 2012 at the age of 38 when he led the Samajwadi Party to power in the state after winning with majority seats.

He played an important role in his party’s campaign for the 2012 UP assembly elections. In his 16 year political career, Akhilesh has become the youth icon of the state and his governance has given a new era of development in UP during the past five years. Mr Yadav was born on 1 July, 1973 in Saifai village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. His father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, is a four time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam Singh Yadav founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 of which he was also a member. Today Akhilesh was declared as the national president of SP in a parallel national convention against his father. Mr Yadav completed his schooling at Dholpur Military School in Rajasthan.

Thereafter, he completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree course in Civil Environmental Engineering from Mysore University. He also studied in the University of Sydney, from where he holds a degree in Environmental Engineering. Mr Yadav married Dimple Yadav on November 24, 1999 and the couple have two daughters, Aditi and Tina, and a son, Arjun.

Akhilesh has keen interest in sports such as football and cricket. His favourite pastimes include reading, listening to music and watching films. Mr Yadav was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha for the first time from Kannauj in 2000. From year 2000 to 2001, he served as a member of the Committee on Ethics.

From year 2002 to 2004, he was a member of the Committee on Environment and Forests and also of the Committee on Science and Technologies. In 2004, he was re-elected as a member of the 14th Lok Sabha for a second term. From 2004 to 2009, he was members of Committee on Urban Development, Committee on Estimates, Committee on Provision of Computers to various departments.

In 2009, he became member of the 15th Lok Sabha; he got re-elected for a third consecutive term. From 2009 to 2012, he served as member of the Committee on Environment & Forests, Committee on Science & Technology and the JPC on the 2G spectrum scam. On 10 March 2012, Akhilesh Yadav was appointed the leader of the Samajwadi Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh.

On 15 March 2012, at the age of 38 years, he became the youngest Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. On 2 May 2012, he resigned as member of the 15th Lok Sabha to become Member of Legislative Council in Uttar Pradesh. Though Akhilesh has been elected as the national president but it has to be seen whether his father Mulayam accepts it or not.