Akhilesh re-elected SP president for next 5 years

Agencies, Agra

Samajwadi Party announced re-election of Akhilesh Yadav as its national president for next five-year term at its tenth national convention in the Taj city on Thursday, in the absence of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, party’s national general secretary and so called ‘Chanakya’ of Akhilesh made the announcement just after the start of the national convention.

However, even after reports that the SP patron could attend the convention, the announcement of the president was made in a hurry by the party before his arrival.

As per Prof Yadav, on Wednesday, the national executive of the party had proposed the name of Akhilesh Yadav as the national president for next five years.

His proposal was supported by the leaders in the convention.