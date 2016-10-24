Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Akhilesh offers to resign from CM post

October 24, 2016 12:35 pm

Agencies, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today offered to resign from the post during his emotional speech given at the state party meeting here. “Netaji is my guru and if he wants to remove me then I am ready to quit,” he said.

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, who broke down while giving a speech at SP office, said that if Netaji asked me for resignation I would have given it long back. “Agar Netaji ya party ke khilaaf koi saazish ho rahi hai to mai uski kaarwaahi karunga,” he said while defending his action against the four ministers including his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

