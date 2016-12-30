Akhilesh-Mulayam feud reaches point of no return: split in SP seems imminent

Agencies, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are at loggerheads over the candidates’ list as no compromise is expected and the party is on the verge of a vertical split.

Both sides are not ready to compromise on the candidates’ list, leading to confusion among the party rank and file. But there are also reports that the Chief Minister could convene a party’s national convention to stake claim as the President of the SP within a week.

However, there is no official confirmation on the matter yet. Sources close to the Chief Minister camp said here today there are several options under consideration which includes calling a national convention of the party.

The second phase of the family bickering started on Wednesday when the SP president released a list of 325 candidates, denying ticket to several close associates of the UP Chief Minister. Though Mr Yadav tried to convince his father yesterday but he did not relent. Later, in the late night drama, first the Chief Minister released his list of 235 candidates through social media which irked the SP supremo forcing him to announce 68 candidates more in midnight.

The Chief Minister’s list, however, gave ticket to several candidates who were denied in the official SP list. Besides giving a new ray of hope on his inclination towards Congress, the CM list did not have candidates in the sitting Congress seats while spared most of the seats in Rae Bareli and Amethi districts. The fresh 68 SP candidates’ list was declared by state president Shivpal Singh Yadav after midnight that includes some ministers, taking the total number of candidates to 393.

Now, the SP can announce just 10 candidates, though there is less chance to do so as the party would be supporting some independents like Raja Bhaiya, Mukhtar Ansari and some others. The new SP list includes names of ministers Abhishek Mishra, Shivakant Ojha, Sangram Singh, Shankh lal Manjhi, Yasar Shah and Narendra Verma. Interestingly, Mr Mishra and Mr Ojha were among half a dozen ministers who attended Chief Minster Akhilesh Yadav’s meeting yesterday morning.

Mr Mishra will now contest from Lucknow north. Eyebrows were raised as his name was found missing from the first list of 325 candidates announced on Wednesday. It was believed that as he was close to CM, his name was dropped. The party has changed candidate in Bakshi Ka Talab – the outskirts of Lucknow and fielded Rajendra Yadav instead of sitting MLA Gomti Yadav.

It retained Rakesh Pratap Singh from Saraini in Rae Bareli. Mr Singh is considered close to Raghuraj Pratap Singh. However, according to the statistics, both the SP chief and the Chief Minister’s list had around 68 candidates in common while for 140 seats, the CM did not field any candidates.