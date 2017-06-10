AITA to recommend Bopanna for Arjuna Award for his French Open victory

Agencies, New Delhi

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) today said that it will recommend ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna for this year’s Arjuna Award. Bopanna who along with his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski defeated Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Gronefeld 6-0, 6-1 to lift the title at Roland Garros in the mixed doubles yesterday.

The AITA congratulated Rohan Bopanna for becoming the fourth Indian after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to win a Grand Slam. “This is a well-deserved victory. We wish him more success in the years to come. His victory will certainly be a morale booster for young and budding tennis players in the country,” said AITA in a release.”