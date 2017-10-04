AISECT University naval cadets take part in Swachhta hi Seva campaign

Bhopal : Naval Wing of AISECT University took part in Swachhta hi Seva campaign. The campaign was conducted from 15 September to 2 October. During the campaign, the cadets explained the importance of cleanliness to the people by visiting different places.

50 cadets from the university participated in the drive. The team started the campaign from Habibganj Railway Station under the guidance of the University’s NCC officer Manoj Manral.

The cadets spread the message of cleanliness on the railway premises through street plays and awareness rallies. Habibganj Railway Station Project Manager Mohit Samayya hailed the work of the cadets. The cadets also cleaned the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar and motivated the passers-by for cleanliness.

They visited various locations of the city to motivate people for the cause. Cadets also took an oath to make India clean. Their passion also encouraged the public, and together with the cadets, cleanliness became part of the service campaign.