Air traffic remains suspended from Srinagar for 4th day today

Agencies, Srinagar

Air traffic from Srinagar International Airport remained suspended for the fourth day today due to poor visibility. However, on November 19, two flights took off from the airport when the weather improved briefly.

As there is no improvement and visibility remained very poor, no flight could operate from Srinagar airport today also, an official of the airport told UNI. He said all incoming and outgoing flights have been cancelled so far. Flights, which were scheduled to take off from Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu for Srinagar, have been cancelled. ‘We are keeping a close watch on the situation and flights will operate if there is improvement in the visibility,’ the official said.

There is possibility of rain today which could help take away fog and improve visibility, he said, adding that strong winds could have helped improve the weather but was missing. Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers, had to return to their homes owing to the cancellations. ‘I was scheduled to appear in an interview in New Delhi but due to cancellation of flights I missed the chance,’ said Reyaz Ahmad, a resident of down town Srinagar.

The passengers alleged that for the past three days they are reaching airport only to return to their homes in the evening. They said rescheduling travel to some other day also costs several thousands as airlines are refusing to reschedule the tickets.