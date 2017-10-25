Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
1:49 pm - Wednesday October 25, 2017

Air Force’s 16 planes land on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

October 25, 2017 1:04 pm

Agencies, Bangarmau,

Unnao For the first time, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) 16 planes, including fighter jets and a transportation aircraft, on Tuesday touched down and took-off from the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

Commenting on exercise conducted under the aegis of Central Command, Defence Public Relation Officer Gargi Malik Sinha said, “At 1015 hrs, the exercise began with the assault landing of Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Garud Commandos by Charlie 130 super Hercules aircraft. After its landing, the fighter jets, including Mirage 2000, Su-30 and Jaguar landed and took off from this expressway.”

The exercise will test the readiness of the Air Force in situations like war, humanitarian assistance or disaster relief. Earlier, the landing and taking off of Jaguars was scheduled to take place first but due to bad weather it happened in the last leg of the exercise.

After landing of C-130, six Mirage 2000 followed by six Su-30 operates in the exercise. The exercise will benefit during peacetime as well as wartime, she added. During peacetime, the expressway can be used for supplying relief material in the disaster affected areas, while in wartime it can be used for conducting operations against the enemy, Ms Sinha said. Air Marshal AS Butola said, “We keep on doing exercises for capability building. It is our routine exercise.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are three highways where we can conduct operations.” Around 12 highways across the length and breadth of the country have been cleared for landings but only two have been tested so far.

He also said two airstrips are being made on two stretches of Nagpur-Mumbai highway and there is a plan to add more. The show ended with the C-130 returning to extricate the Garud commandos.

In May 2015, a Mirage 2000 fighter jet of the IAF test-landed on the Yamuna Expressway near the national Capital as part of a drill for emergency landings on national highways.

In November, 2016 another six IAF fighter jets, Sukhoi 30MKIs and Mirage 2000s performed simulated landings when the Agra-Lucknow Expressway was inaugurated. Countries like Pakistan, China and Switzerland allow their air force to exercise landing on and taking off from large highways for ensuring air operations continue during wartime too.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Staff Reporter, Bhopal Power to assess ITI will be given to state government. Grading of private ITI will be carried out. Union minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan informed this while discussing on different schemes of skill development department here today. Pradhan said that private ITI and polytechnic colleges should be promoted but there should be no compromise with qualilty. He said that model of Haryana state should be adopted for entrepreneurship. Implementation of schemes to be simplified Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister said that the difficulties in implementation of the schemes will be removed. The procedures will be simplified. He said that RPL scheme should be expanded. Skill labourers of other sectors of traditional business should be linked with this scheme apart from construction labourers. He said that system should be made to train six lakh youths and their placement under PMKVY, Mukhyamantri Employment promotion scheme and Mukhyamantri Kaushlya Yojana. This task should be carried out in stipulated time frame. Minister of state for Technical Education and Skill Development (Independent Charge), School Education and Labor, Deepak Joshi gave information about the difficulties arriving in implemented of various schemes. He requested to remove difficulties in the operation of Training of Trainers Institute (TOT). Principal Secretary, Technical Education, Sanjay Bandopadhyay made a presentation on implementation of various schemes. He also informed about the innovations done in the state. Director, Skill Development, Sanjay Singh and Director, Technical Education Virendra Kumar were present during the programme. Staff Reporter, Bhopal Power to assess ITI will be given to state government. Grading of private ITI will be carried out. Union minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan informed this while discussing on different schemes of skill development department here today. Pradhan said that private ITI and polytechnic colleges should be promoted but there should be no compromise with qualilty. He said that model of Haryana state should be adopted for entrepreneurship. Implementation of schemes to be simplified Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister said that the difficulties in implementation of the schemes will be removed. The procedures will be simplified. He said that RPL scheme should be expanded. Skill labourers of other sectors of traditional business should be linked with this scheme apart from construction labourers. He said that system should be made to train six lakh youths and their placement under PMKVY, Mukhyamantri Employment promotion scheme and Mukhyamantri Kaushlya Yojana. This task should be carried out in stipulated time frame. Minister of state for Technical Education and Skill Development (Independent Charge), School Education and Labor, Deepak Joshi gave information about the difficulties arriving in implemented of various schemes. He requested to remove difficulties in the operation of Training of Trainers Institute (TOT). Principal Secretary, Technical Education, Sanjay Bandopadhyay made a presentation on implementation of various schemes. He also informed about the innovations done in the state. Director, Skill Development, Sanjay Singh and Director, Technical Education Virendra Kumar were present during the programme.
Will give entire power to state govt to assess ITI Will give entire power to state govt to assess ITI
AAP takes out bike rally AAP takes out bike rally
Give priority to party workers of rural areas: Babaria Give priority to party workers of rural areas: Babaria