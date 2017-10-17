Ahead of Diwali, Maharashtra Transport staff goes on indefinite strike

Agencies, Aurangabad

Bus services were badly affected in the eight districts of the Marathwada region on Tuesday morning after the State Transport Union workers called a statewide indefinite strike on Monday midnight, pressing for implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. Aurangabad main bus stand wore a deserted look due to non-plying of buses.

The agitating drivers and conductors gathered in front of depot and didn’t allow any bus to move an inch. They alleged that the Maharashtra government always neglected their demands and appealed for the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission immediately. However, several long route buses were seen plying.

The strike has created lot of trouble for the people returning to their native places on the occasion of Diwali. Meanwhile, the talks between state Transport Minister Diwakar Raote and Union leaders have failed. However, the private buses are catering the stranded passengers but charging exorbitantly.