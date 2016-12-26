AgustaWestland scam case: Delhi court grants bail to IAF Chief SP Tyagi

Agencies, New Delhi

A Delhi Court today granted bail to former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief SP Tyagi, in connection with the multi-crore VVIP AgustaWestland choppers corruption case. Tyagi (71), retired from the Armed Services in 2007, has been accused of influencing the deal in favour of Agustawestland during his tenure as the IAF chief.

He was arrested with his cousins Sanjeev and Khaitan on December 9, 2016. This was the first time in India’s military history that a retired service chief had been arrested. In March 2013, an FIR has been registered, in which 13 people have been named as accused including the Former Air Force Chief, his cousins Sanjeev alias Julie, Rajeev alias Docsa and Sandeep, three alleged middlemen Carlo Gerosa, Christian Michel and Guido Haschke, Former Union minister Santosh Bagrodia’s brother Satish Bagrodia, IDS Infotech Managing Director Partap Aggarwal, Aeromatrix CEO Praveen Bakshi, Former Finmeccanica chairman Giuseppe Orsi, Former AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini and IDS Infotech Legal Advisor Gautam Khaitan.