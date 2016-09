Bhopal : Minister for Farmers welfare and Agriculture Development Gourishankar Bisen visited Kozhikode Spices Research Center on Saturday and observed the spices farming.

Bisen also visited Agriculture Technology Center at Kozhikode and apprised himself with the techniques of spices farming and its marketing process. Bisen said that there is huge possibility of spices farming in Madhya Pradesh. We can provide employment to the many youths connected with agriculture.