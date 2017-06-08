Agricultural Cabinet : Tuar, Urad to be purchased on support price from June 10

Bhopal : The Agriculture Cabinet held at Mantralaya here today under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, decided to purchase on minimum support price tuar and summer Urad from June 10.

The summer Moong will also be procured from June 10 at the minimum support price of Rs. 5225 per quintal. All arrangements for procurement have been made. The purchase will go on till June 30. The Chief Minister has also instructed to design a one time settlement scheme for the defaulter farmers in order to cover them in the credit net.

This will help them get the benefits of the credit scheme. This will be a one time solution. The Cabinet decided to set up Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Cost and Marketing Commission for the benefit of the farmers. This will consider ways and means to ensure good remuneration to the farmers after deciding cost of farming.

The commission will come up with suitable formula for this. It was informed at the meeting that there is no cash deficiency in banks. Farmers are easily getting cash payments. Banks have been instructed to pay them in cash. As many as 4,500 quintals of onion have been purchased in Malwa region. With the purchase arrangements well placed now, the purchasing is expected to gain pace.

It may be noted here that Onions are being procured from the government at the rate of Rs. Eight per kg at 48 purchase centers in 22 districts. The Chief Minister instructed to immediately issue an order for establishment of Rs.1000 crore Price Stabilization Fund.

The cabinet meeting was attended by the Minister for Forests Dr. Gaurishankar Shejwar, Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Archana Chitnis, Minister for Food Om Prakash Dhurve, Minister for Energy Paras Jain, Minister for Revenue Umashankar Gupta, Minister of State for General Administration Lal Singh Arya, Minister of State for Co-operatives Vishwas Sarang, Chief Secretary, B.P. Singh, Agricultural Production Commissioner, P.C. Meena and heads of concerning departments.