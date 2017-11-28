Agrasen Samaj conducts social activities on Mayor’s birthday

Bhopal: On the occasion of birthday of Mayor Alok Sharma, BJP Agrasen Mandal Bhopal organized a programme at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya statue at Lalghati Zone 2.

On this occasion meal was given to 300 people and cake was cut by them. In the early morning the BJP Agrasen Mandal activists cleaned the city.

They said it was great joy to make the surroundings clean and got Bhopal second position cleanliness survey. The mayor said we must keep the city clean and the sanitation staff does a grat job. by cleaning city.

On this occasion president in Zone 2 Manoj Rathore, Agrasen Mandal Secretary Rakesh Kukreja, president Vikas Soni and many BJP workers were present