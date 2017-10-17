After four years, Talwars walk free

Agencies, Ghaziabad

Amid high security and a strong media presence, dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked free on Monday, after remaining behind bars for more than four years in the case of the double murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

The Talwars, who were lodged in Dasna Jail here, were exonerated by the Allahabad High Court on October 12, overturning a trial court verdict, which sentenced them to life imprisonment.

A copy of the High Court verdict reached jail authorities this afternoon. In May, 2008, 13-year-old Aarushi and 45-year-old Hemraj were found murdered at the Talwar’s Noida Sector 25 residence.

The High Court said the Central Bureau of Investigation had failed to prove beyond doubt that the Talwars had killed their daughter and the conclusion drawn by the lower court judge was “illegal and vitiated” as it did not consider the evidence on record.