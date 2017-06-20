After deciding for CBI probe, UP govt now files FIRs against 8 Engineers in Gomti Riverfront project

Agencies, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has registered an FIR against eight engineers of the Irrigation department for their alleged role in anomalies, while executing the Gomti Riverfront project in the city. UP government had already decided to recommend CBI probe into the irregularities into the Gomti Riverfront project.

Official sources here today said that the FIR was filed by an executive engineer of Sharda Project at Gomtinagar police station on the basis of the report of judicial panel, set up by the state government to probe the irregularities in the Rs 1590 crore project.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had approved a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam and also ordered lodging of FIR against the accused. Sources said the Executive Engineer of Sharda Canal project lodged the FIR for misappropriation of funds and other anomalies.

The FIR was lodged against the then Chief Engineers Gulesh Chand, SN Sharma and Kazim Ali and five Superintendent Engineers -Shiv Mangal Yadav, Akhil Raman, Kamleshwar Singh, Roop Singh Yadav and Surendra Yadav.

The case had been lodged under Sections 409 of IPC (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable papers), 471 (dishonestly using a genuine document) of the IPC and 713 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Police said the probe committee headed by retired Justice Alok Kumar Singh of the High Court had accused the eight officers of fraud.

A few days after taking over, the Chief Minister had conducted an inspection of the project and then ordered inquiry by a panel headed by Justice Singh. After the panel submitted its report, the Mr Adityanath set up another committee under Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, to assess the report and suggest the penal action. The Khanna committee recommended for a CBI probe in the alleged scam, which the Chief Minister approved.