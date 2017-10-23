Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Afghan Prez Ghani’s India visit to review partnership, take steps to combat terrorism

October 23, 2017 4:25 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

India and Afghanistan will review “entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership” during the one day working visit of Afghanistan President Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani here on Tuesday.

“The invitation on behalf of Prime Minister Modi for President Ghani to visit India was extended by the National Security Adviser Ajit Doval when the latter visited Kabul on October 16,” a MEA statement said here on Monday.

“Both sides will have the opportunity to review the entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership, including the New Development Partnership; hold consultations and coordinate on furthering the shared objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

Dr Ghani’s deliberations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi will also make efforts to combat the menace of terrorism and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The visit will build upon the recent high level bilateral exchanges between the two countries, including the recent visits of Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of Afghanistan on September 27-29 and that of the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani last month.

