Adjournment notice given by Trinamool on demonetisation rejected in RS

Agencies, New Delhi

An adjournment notice given by the All India Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the demonetisation issue was today rejected by Deputy Chairman P J Kurien.

Raising the issue during Zero hour, soon after the laying of papers, Mr Sukhendu Sekhar Roy of the AITC said that he had given a notice under rule 267 for the suspension of the Business of the House to discuss the demonetisation issue.

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought a time of 50 days from the people of the country to solve their problems caused by demonetisaion of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 . ‘However, 90 days have passed since demonetisation was announced and still people continue to face problems.

The restrictions placed on the withdrawal of cash from banks continue,’ Mr Roy said. Mr Roy said that limits on cash withdrawals should be removed immediately. Prof Kurien, however, said the notice given by the member had been rejected . ‘I have rejected the motion,’ the Deputy Chairman said as other members sought to raise the issue. Prof Kurien said 12 hours of debate on this issue had already taken place in the House.